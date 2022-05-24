Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.