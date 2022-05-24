Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.12-$1.12 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.78.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 30,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,092,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,175,000 after buying an additional 583,601 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after buying an additional 396,682 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 734,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,116,000 after purchasing an additional 361,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,544,000 after purchasing an additional 273,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 269,907 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

