Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MBUU. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $54.90 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.65. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 72.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $988,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

