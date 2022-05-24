Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.73 and last traded at $56.67. 1,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 195,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBUU. StockNews.com began coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.
The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
