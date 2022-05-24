Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.73 and last traded at $56.67. 1,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 195,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBUU. StockNews.com began coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.65. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

