Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,824 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 309.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $118.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.83. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $111.58 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 1.89.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.