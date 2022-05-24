Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the lowest is $1.81 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on MRO shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,290,067 shares of company stock valued at $32,798,479. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.13. 17,179,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,295,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.