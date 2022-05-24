Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 8.8% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,298,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,041,594. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

