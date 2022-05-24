Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.85.

MRVL stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $71.33.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,261,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

