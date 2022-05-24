MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.22-$4.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.MasTec also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.72-$0.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.73.

NYSE MTZ traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $78.18. 6,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,067. MasTec has a 52-week low of $70.72 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.74.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

