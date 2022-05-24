MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $69.80 Average PT from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.80.

Several research firms recently commented on MXL. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

NYSE MXL traded down $2.96 on Friday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 60,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,677. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,967. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in MaxLinear by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 12.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.