MCF Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up 1.0% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
APTV traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.07. 1,691,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,169. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average of $135.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aptiv Profile (Get Rating)
Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.
