Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,396,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209,647 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust makes up 3.0% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 0.90% of Medical Properties Trust worth $127,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,386 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,333,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,841 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,785. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

