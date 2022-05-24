MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Aegis reduced their price target on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.15.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.83 on Friday. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 165,916 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 88.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MediWound by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

