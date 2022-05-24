MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the period. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.