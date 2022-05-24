Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.62

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 6300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

About Melco International Development

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

