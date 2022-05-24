Merchants Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MBINN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINNGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of MBINN stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $29.37.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

