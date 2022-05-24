Merchants Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MBINN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of MBINN stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $29.37.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

