Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

VIVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,081,000 after buying an additional 120,338 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,195,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,795,000 after buying an additional 63,267 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,694,000 after buying an additional 638,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,913,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,031,000 after buying an additional 103,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,460,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

