Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) will post sales of $10.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.90 million. Merus posted sales of $12.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $46.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.40 million to $52.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $63.25 million, with estimates ranging from $37.95 million to $137.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 143.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

MRUS traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. 11,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,395. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $648.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.11. Merus has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Merus by 104.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Merus by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Merus by 53.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

