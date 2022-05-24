Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 67,195 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.0% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $438,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.23. The stock had a trading volume of 24,361,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,609,762. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $531.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.28.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.