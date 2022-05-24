M&F Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:MFBP)

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.
M&F Bancorp stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. M&F Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.
