MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Lowered to $48.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.79.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,350 shares of company stock valued at $576,165 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.