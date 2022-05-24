MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.05

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.05 and last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 36632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,350 shares of company stock worth $576,165. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.