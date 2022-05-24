Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,715 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $18,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

