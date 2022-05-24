Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.81.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.45. 69,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,229,142. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 468.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,524,000 after acquiring an additional 88,610 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,106,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,314,000 after acquiring an additional 229,973 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.