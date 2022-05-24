MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on July 15th

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.18.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,927,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

