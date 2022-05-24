Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading 49.3% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for about $20.47 or 0.00069383 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $96,283.32 and $1,388.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,689.47 or 0.29449595 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00503678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00034443 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,231.95 or 1.43128919 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 4,703 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars.

