Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Tops $2.39 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $2.69 million and $16,132.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00008054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 46.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,706.09 or 0.29317442 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00501427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00034404 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000271 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,916.06 or 1.41150806 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.