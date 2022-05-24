Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Hits $2.39 on Top Exchanges (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 46.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00008054 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $2.69 million and $16,132.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,706.09 or 0.29317442 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00501427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00034404 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000271 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,916.06 or 1.41150806 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.