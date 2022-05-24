Mirrored Netflix Trading Down 44.1% Over Last Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 44.1% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $75,774.58 and approximately $9,213.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for $15.41 or 0.00052782 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,372.92 or 0.42371746 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00505113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00034231 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000280 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,970.55 or 1.47155019 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 4,916 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

