Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Mistras Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of MG stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $161.84 million, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 552.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.
About Mistras Group (Get Rating)
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
