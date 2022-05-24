Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Mistras Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Shares of MG stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $161.84 million, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $161.66 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 552.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group (Get Rating)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.