MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

MKS Instruments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MKS Instruments has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $11.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $118.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $191.85.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.56.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

