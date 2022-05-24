Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4) to Issue GBX 4 Dividend

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MIG4 opened at GBX 98 ($1.23) on Tuesday. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 86.50 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 101 ($1.27). The firm has a market cap of £89.43 million and a P/E ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 94.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.99.

Get Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Burke purchased 98,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £99,701.14 ($125,457.58).

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The fund prefers to invest in media & entertainment, commercial & professional services and information technology. The fund invests in management buyouts in small to medium sized unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The fund prefer to invest in majority stakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.