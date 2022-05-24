Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$216.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.90 million.Model N also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.16 EPS.

Model N stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,527. The firm has a market cap of $793.93 million, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99. Model N has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $39.99.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $291,937.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Model N by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Model N by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Model N by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

