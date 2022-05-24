Monetha Hits Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million (MTH)

Monetha (MTH) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Monetha has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $94,162.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,353.30 or 0.99968028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002181 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001704 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

