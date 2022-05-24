MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) will post $330.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.30 million to $335.00 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $329.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Northland Securities cut MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth $82,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 762,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,985. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $940.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 1.30. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

