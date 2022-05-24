MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $480.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $480.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total transaction of $637,861.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in MongoDB by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $19.35 on Friday, reaching $224.70. 49,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,760. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.98. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $219.73 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

