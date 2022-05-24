Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 254.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Monro worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Monro by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Monro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Monro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

MNRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Monro stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 26,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,796. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $65.30.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

