Morgan Stanley Cuts AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $107.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AN. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.71.

AutoNation stock opened at $107.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.76 and a 200 day moving average of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation will post 22.16 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $66,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 447,999 shares of company stock worth $49,815,311. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in AutoNation by 745.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 678,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after acquiring an additional 495,490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in AutoNation by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after acquiring an additional 417,243 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AutoNation by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after acquiring an additional 315,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after buying an additional 304,243 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

