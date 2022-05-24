MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Shares Up 3.9%

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.38 and last traded at $125.38. 11,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 110,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.86.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 278.63 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 408.90%.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.