Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 526 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,662 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,897. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $101.37 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.72.

