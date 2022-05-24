Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 12,620 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Members Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.29. 2,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,854. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.