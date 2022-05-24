Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 861 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded down $5.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.62. The company had a trading volume of 134,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,220. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $217.09 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

