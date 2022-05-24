Mutual Advisors LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $58.10. 337,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,329. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

