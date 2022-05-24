Mutual Advisors LLC Has $8.14 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,506 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 19,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.70. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.82 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

