Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 348,801 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 348,801 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,964,000. Sunrun makes up about 1.3% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 303.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,590,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after purchasing an additional 772,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,164,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,829,000 after purchasing an additional 653,251 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,908,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,444. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.