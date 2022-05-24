Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,849 shares during the period. ArcelorMittal comprises about 0.8% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,669 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,067 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($51.06) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($45.74) to €48.00 ($51.06) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of NYSE MT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.39. 3,553,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $21.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 20.43%. Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

