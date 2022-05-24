Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,696,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,312. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

