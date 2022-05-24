Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 51,085 shares during the quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 428,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $144,126,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 78,696 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 103,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,838,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 577,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.23. 24,361,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,609,762. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.44. The company has a market cap of $531.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.28.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

