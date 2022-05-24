Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $6.05 Million Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 106.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 522,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 155.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,135,000 after buying an additional 363,573 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $51,715,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Upstart stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,790,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,805,656. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,308 shares of company stock worth $20,564,172 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

