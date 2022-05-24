Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 66,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.15. 392,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a current ratio of 15.72. The firm has a market cap of $948.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

